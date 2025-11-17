Russia hits energy and port infrastructure in Odesa region – photos, video

Russian "shahids" strike again in Odesa region, fires break out at the sites of hits

Photo: Odesa OVA

On the night of November 17, Russia massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones, causing fires to break out at energy and port infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper and State Emergency Service .

Explosions occurred in several cities.

There were consequences for the energy and port infrastructure, as several civilian vessels were damaged during the attack. The fires have been extinguished and restoration work is underway.

One person was injured.