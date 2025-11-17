Russia hits energy and port infrastructure in Odesa region – photos, video
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the night of November 17, Russia massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones, causing fires to break out at energy and port infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper and State Emergency Service .
Explosions occurred in several cities.
There were consequences for the energy and port infrastructure, as several civilian vessels were damaged during the attack. The fires have been extinguished and restoration work is underway.
One person was injured.
- Also, on the night of November 17, Russia attacked the city of Balakliya, Kharkiv region, with missiles. The attack damaged apartment buildings and parked cars, leaving dead and wounded.
Comments (0)