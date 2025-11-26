Russia hits farm again and kills 1000 pigs: this time in Chernihiv region
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
The Russian army attacked a farm in Chernihiv region. The shelling killed about 1000 pigs, according to head Of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus and General Directorate National Police in Chernihiv region.
The attacked enterprise is located in Chernihiv district. A fire broke out there.
The drone also attacked the Horodnya forestry. The strike damaged vehicles, a workshop, and an administrative building.
A few days ago, on November 24, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on an agricultural enterprise in the village of Moskalivka, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region died 60 pigs.
- on October 3, in the Kharkiv region, Russians attacked drones at an agricultural enterprise where pigs were kept. As a result, 13,000 animals died.
