Russia hits Kharkiv with seven "Shaheds" and a KAB near a nine-story building in Kupyansk
On the night of June 25, Russia again attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, hitting a civilian enterprise. A house in Kupiansk was also hit by a guided aerial bomb. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov .
At 01:57, Terekhov wrote that "Shahids" are attacking Kharkiv, including a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district.
Later it became known that an unoccupied residential building was also damaged by the shelling, and a fire started in it. A 64-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.
According to the Situation Center, Russia attacked Kharkiv with seven drones – all strikes were in the Kyiv district.
At 03:01, it became known that a nine-story residential building in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, was damaged as a result of a hit by an unexploded aerial vehicle. Five people were injured.
- Kharkiv and the region regularly suffer from Russian UAVs, drones and missiles. On the night of June 24, there was also a hit on a civilian enterprise and seven "shaheds".