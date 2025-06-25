Russia hits Kharkiv with seven "Shaheds" and a KAB near a nine-story building in Kupyansk

Russia terrorized Kharkiv and the region again. A total of six people were injured

Kharkiv (Illustrative photo: EPA)

On the night of June 25, Russia again attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, hitting a civilian enterprise. A house in Kupiansk was also hit by a guided aerial bomb. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov .

At 01:57, Terekhov wrote that "Shahids" are attacking Kharkiv, including a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district.

Later it became known that an unoccupied residential building was also damaged by the shelling, and a fire started in it. A 64-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

According to the Situation Center, Russia attacked Kharkiv with seven drones – all strikes were in the Kyiv district.

At 03:01, it became known that a nine-story residential building in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, was damaged as a result of a hit by an unexploded aerial vehicle. Five people were injured.