At the same time, the Defense Forces announced their intention to expel the Russians from the western bank of the Oskil River.

Pavlo Shamshin (Photo: video screenshot)

Russian troops are collecting and accumulating reserves in the area of the city of Vovchansk and the settlement of Dvorichne, Kupyansky district, Kharkiv region, which they plan to use to create the so-called "buffer zone". At the same time, the Defense Forces intend to knock the Russians out of the western bank of the Oskil River. Pavlo Shamshin, spokesman for the operational-tactical group "Kharkiv", said this on the air of the national marathon.

According to him, assault operations in this direction have been ongoing for quite some time, but now there is an increase in enemy forces.

"We are currently observing that the enemy is constantly rotating those units involved in assault operations, and is also pulling up and accumulating reserves, primarily in the area of Vovchansk and the settlement of Dvorichne, north of Kupyansk," Shamshin said.

He added that the Russians "have not given up on the idea of creating a so-called buffer zone along our border."

Shamshin recalled that Russian troops have long held a bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River, which poses a threat to Kupyansk. They are constantly trying to force their way across to the opposite bank, but their crossings are promptly destroyed.

A spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Defense Command reported that the Defense Forces intend to drive the Russians from the western bank of the Oskil River.

"I won't tell you the plans, but no one is going to tolerate Russians on the west bank of the Oskol," he said.

Screenshot 2025-05-21 162017