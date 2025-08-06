Russia kills two people with KABs near Zaporizhzhia, 12 more injured, some of them "seriously" – photos

Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhya district. Buildings have been damaged, and there are dead. Among the victims are children

Consequences in Zaporizhzhia district (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

Early in the morning, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhya district with guided missiles, killing two people and injuring 12 others. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

The explosions were heard around 06:00. A journalist for LIGA.net in Zaporizhzhia reported a series of powerful explosions heard on the southern outskirts of the regional center.

As Fedorov later reported, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district with KABs, damaging buildings.

As of 08:17, two people were reported dead and 12 injured, including four children. Five people were hospitalized in serious and moderate condition.