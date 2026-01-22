Russia kills volunteers delivering bread in Kharkiv region – photos

Attack on volunteers (Photo: Telegram Vyacheslav Zadorenko)

On the afternoon of January 22, Russian troops attacked the settlements of Kozacha Lopan and Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region, killing two volunteers and injuring another civilian. About reported vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachiv City Military Administration.

The attacks took place today between 11:30 and 12:00. At the entrance to Kozacha Lopan, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian vehicle carrying two local volunteers who were delivering bread to the villagers.

A drone strike destroyed a civilian car. Two men aged 35 and 63, who were in the car, died on the spot from their injuries.

Around the same time, the Russian military attacked another civilian car traveling along Ruska Lozova Street. There were two men in the car who managed to get out in time.

One of them, a 70-year-old local resident, later sought medical assistance. According to the head of the MVA, there is currently no threat to his life.

Attack in Kharkiv region (Photo: Telegram Vyacheslav Zadorenko)

Shooting at volunteers (Photo: Telegram Vyacheslav Zadorenko)

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Telegram Vyacheslav Zadorenko)