Russia launched drones at kindergartens in Odesa, children's hospital in Sumy – photos

In Odesa, there is destruction of kindergartens, homes, critical infrastructure, and a business center. Four people were injured

Consequences in Odesa (Photo: State Emergency Service)

In the early hours of March 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones, targeting civilian infrastructure in Odesa and Sumy, according to the State Emergency Service.

In Odesa, critical infrastructure and homes were hit, sparking fires at several locations that were later extinguished.

Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported that the assault halted operations at three district heating plants, though power was restored by 1:44 a.m., resuming heat to homes.

A business center and two private kindergartens were also damaged.

Four people were injured, with two hospitalized.

Photo: Odessa Housing and Community Services

In Sumy, the regional military administration said Russian drones struck civilian targets, damaging a children’s medical facility.

Rescue teams are working to contain and extinguish a resulting fire.

No casualties were reported.

Photo: Sumy OVA

The night before, on March 3, Russia deployed 83 Shahed drones and decoys across Ukraine, affecting Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In a Kharkiv suburb, a strike on the Feldman Ecopark killed several animals.