Russia launches 71 drones in Ukraine: hits in three regions

Another night attack by the "Shahed". Ukrainian air defense neutralizes more than fifty Russian drones

The aftermath in Kharkiv (Photo: SES)

Since the evening of June 24 and into the night of June 25, Russia has attacked Ukraine with 71 drones – "shaheds" and imitation drones. There are consequences in three regions, reported Air Force.

As of 09:00, air defense defenses neutralized 52 drones in the east, south and north of the country. 32 were shot down by firepower, 20 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

"Shahed" attacks were recorded in six locations in Kharkiv, Odesa and Sumy regions.

In particular, in Kharkiv, Russians hit a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district. Russia launches seven drones, wounds one man.

As of this morning, there are no official reports on the consequences in Odesa region, but at night Izmail, Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts called on to stay in shelters.

The Sumy regional military administration did not specify the consequences of the "Shahed" attacks, but in general, during the day, from the morning of June 24 to the morning of June 25, Russian troops carried out almost 90 attacks on 27 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the region. Most of the attacks took place in Sumy and Shostka districts.