Russia launches air strike on Kupyansk: preliminary, three people were killed – photos

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

According to preliminary data, three people were killed in a Russian air strike on the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region. This was reported by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On Monday, June 16, at about 15:40, the Russian Armed Forces conducted an air strike on a residential area in Kupyansk.

An apartment building was hit, and fires broke out in the apartments. According to preliminary information, at least three civilians may have been killed.

Two more people, a man and a woman, sustained acupuncture injuries. Data is being updated.

The prosecutor's office noted that the situation in the city remains difficult, and due to security risks, it is currently difficult to quickly arrive at the site of the attack.

