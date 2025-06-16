Russia launches air strike on Kupyansk: preliminary, three people were killed – photos
According to preliminary data, three people were killed in a Russian air strike on the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region. This was reported by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
On Monday, June 16, at about 15:40, the Russian Armed Forces conducted an air strike on a residential area in Kupyansk.
An apartment building was hit, and fires broke out in the apartments. According to preliminary information, at least three civilians may have been killed.
Two more people, a man and a woman, sustained acupuncture injuries. Data is being updated.
The prosecutor's office noted that the situation in the city remains difficult, and due to security risks, it is currently difficult to quickly arrive at the site of the attack.
- On May 25, Russian troops hit the city of Kupyansk with two high-explosive air bombs, killing two women and injuring three others.
- On June 10, Russian military dropped a 500-kilogram high-explosive air bomb on Kupyansk. The attack killed a 70-year-old man.