Russia launches around 10 missiles at Odesa Oblast

Details of the massive missile strike are still being verified

Odesa (Illustrative photo via Depositphotos)

On the evening of Wednesday, October 30, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on the Odesa Oblast, reported Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

The occupiers fired around 10 missiles of various types at the region. Information on the aftermath will be provided later as all relevant services are actively responding, he added.

At 7:20 p.m. Kyiv time, an air raid alert was issued in Odesa Oblast. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of missile launches targeting the southern Odesa region, particularly near Zatoka.



Read also: In Kyiv, wreckage of Russian drones causes fires, nine injured – photos