Russia massively attacked Odesa with more than 20 attack drones: photos of the aftermath
Photo: Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office

On the night of June 4, Russia once again massively attacked Odesa with attack drones, resulting in damage to civilian infrastructure and one casualty. This was reported by Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office and the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper .

The air defense forces destroyed most of the targets, but damaged residential buildings, service stations, garages, and warehouses of private enterprises. Preliminary, the enemy used more than 20 UAVs.

One person was injured in the leg, and doctors provided assistance. Nine people also sought psychological support.

Photo: Odesa Prosecutor's Office
Also, on the night of June 4, Russia launched a combined attack on Kharkiv using missiles and attack UAVs.

  • On the night of June 3, the occupiers also attacked Odesa with attack drones, resulting in five people being injured .
