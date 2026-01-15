Russia strikes at critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv regions

Another Russian attack resulted in hits at dozens of locations, military report

Attack on Kharkiv region (Photo: SES)

On the night of January 15, Russia again attacked Ukraine with drones, in particular, Zhytomyr region, Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv region were under attack. In total, the aggressor state launched 82 drones at night, about 60 of them were "shahids", reported Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 61 enemy UAVs.

Read also Why Ukrainian AI drones did not take off in 2024 and whether they will succeed in 2026

There were 21 drones hit at 13 locations, and downed drones (wreckage) at three locations.

Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said that at night Russia struck at critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr and Korosten districts.

There were fires, but they were extinguished. Repair crews continue to restore critical infrastructure.

In Solomyansky district of Kyiv, as a result of an enemy attack, debris fell on a residential building, , said the head of the city military administration Timur Tkachenko.

In Lviv, a drone crashed on a playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera.

In Kharkiv region, Russians hit a private house in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, reported State Emergency Service.

The explosion set fire to a residential building over 100 square meters.

There were no casualties or injuries.