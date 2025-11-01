Russia strikes at gas production facility near Poltava and enterprise in Koryukivka: fires break out

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of November 1, the occupiers shelled Chernihiv and Poltava regions, and one person was reported injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to information from rescuers, a fire broke out at night in Poltava district, on the territory of a gas production facility, as a result of a Russian attack. There were no casualties.

22 vehicles and 93 rescuers were engaged in the firefighting operations. The fire was completely extinguished at 06:02.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

The State Emergency Service reported to that the occupiers also fired drones at Chernihiv region at night. In the town of Koryukivka, a hangar caught fire in the territory of an agricultural enterprise due to a UAV hit. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

A 66-year-old woman was injured. An administrative building, a private house and a car were damaged.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a drone strike damaged the facades and glazing of administrative buildings, shops, a pharmacy, and a coffee shop. There were no casualties.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES