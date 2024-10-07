Russia strikes civilian ship in Odesa port with ballistic missile: one dead, several injured

A 60-year-old man, an employee of a private cargo handling company, was killed

On the evening of Monday, October 7, Russian forces attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties, as was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

The target was port infrastructure. A ballistic missile hit a civilian vessel flying the flag of Palau. A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, was killed.

Five foreign nationals were injured in the attack. Four are in moderate condition, while one sustained minor injuries. They are currently receiving medical assistance.