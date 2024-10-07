Russians strike Sloviansk: one dead, several injured, including children – photos

Consequences of the attack (Photo by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration)

On the evening of Monday, October 7, Russian forces struck the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk Oblast, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

He reported that one person was killed in the attack, and six others, including two children, were injured.

Additionally, six apartment buildings, a business, an administrative building, and two vehicles were damaged.

The National Police confirmed that the attack occurred around 5:00 PM Kyiv time, and preliminary reports suggest that UMPB D-30SN bombs were used.

Updated at 9:20 PM. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the occupiers dropped two air bombs, which hit a residential courtyard and a roadway.

A 44-year-old man was injured in the attack while sitting in his car. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The number of victims has risen to seven. Among the injured are a 25-year-old mother, her two-year-old daughter, and a 13-year-old girl. Additionally, three women, aged 21 to 72, sustained injuries. Another resident was diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: Donetska OVA

Photo: Donetska OVA