Russia struck the same district in Sumy twice in one day, there is a fatality – photo
Russia attacked the Bitytskyi village district, which is part of the Sumy city united territorial community, twice in one day. This was reported by the head of the Sumy city military administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko.
On the night of July 6, the enemy used guided aerial bombs and missiles.
As a result of the attack, 15 private houses were damaged. There were no casualties.
Around 15:45, the enemy, Russia, struck the district again with four drones. As a result of the strike, five houses were destroyed and fires broke out.
As a result of the strike, one person was killed and one was injured.
The rescue operation is ongoing, and people may still be trapped under the rubble.
- Russia is constantly attacking the border region of Sumy with missiles, guided aerial bombs, drones, and multiple launch rocket systems. On June 3, the Russian Federation launched a strike that killed six residents and injured 29 others.
- June 3 and 4 have been declared Days of Mourning in the Sumy community for those who died as a result of the Russian shelling.