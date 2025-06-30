Drones of this type may have a target-seeking function and autopilot

"Chernika" drone (Photo: Russian propaganda resource)

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Russia used a new type of drone, "Chernika," against Kharkiv. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov .

According to him, specialists from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Kharkiv City Council recorded the attack by the "Chernika" drone for the first time last week. As a result of the strike, several cars in the garage cooperative were damaged.

According to Defense Express, Russia has been producing drones of this series in two versions since at least last year: the light "Chernika-1" and the heavier "Chernika-2".

The "Chernyka-1" kamikaze drone is a "flying wing" type drone made of foam plastic. The warhead weighs 0.7 kg and is likely of a fragmentation-high-explosive type.

The drone has a maximum strike range of up to 80 km, a speed of 75 km/h, and a maximum flight altitude of up to 1.5 km.

This UAV is mostly used against motor vehicles and infantry.

The larger version of the "Chernyk-2" is more dangerous compared to the first model. It has a larger warhead weighing up to 3.5 kg, which is designed to destroy bunkers and heavy equipment. It also has an increased range of up to 100 km.

According to the portal, the second model likely has a target-seeking function, which means that the drone may be immune to electronic warfare during an attack. Also, "Chernyka-2" is equipped with an autopilot function to a designated target area, so the operator does not need to constantly control it, only during the final stage of flight.

Defense Express reported that Russia has been producing the "Chernika" drone in the thousands since at least last year. Drones of this type have previously been used on the front lines.

An effective means of countering these drones is Ukrainian anti-aircraft FPV drones.