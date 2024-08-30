Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv: 7 killed, injured toll rises to 77 – photos

Seven people were killed in the Russian attack, including a child

Consequences of the impact (Photo by the Kharkiv Oblast State Emergency Service)

The number of injured from Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv on Friday afternoon, August 30, has increased, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Rescuers reported that seven people were killed in the Russian attack. Among the dead is a child born in 2009.

The strikes also injured 77 people, including 18 children.

Rescuers are extinguishing fires, clearing debris, and conducting search operations.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that on August 30, starting from 3:15 PM, the Russian Armed Forces launched massive airstrikes on Kharkiv. Hits were recorded in the Industrialnyi, Kyivskyi, Nemyshlianskyi, and Slobidskyi districts of the regional center.

In the Industrialnyi district, a 12-story apartment building was directly hit by an aerial bomb.

According to rescuers, the airstrike on the 12-story residential building caused structural damage and a fire covering about 1,500 square meters. The fire was contained by 7:20 PM.

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Read also: Russia attacks Sumy – one dead, eight injured, mitigation of consequences continues: photo