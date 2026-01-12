Russian drones attacked Odesa: one of the districts has partial power outage - photos

Occupants attacked Odesa again, damaging an infrastructure facility. There are victims

The aftermath of the attack on Odesa on January 12 (Photo: Telegram / odesaMVA)

On the night of January 12, Russia once again attacked Odesa with drones, leaving part of one of the districts without electricity. This was reported to by the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

An infrastructure facility is damaged as a result of a Russian attack. Preliminary, two people were injured.

So far, one private house is known to have been destroyed. Four more are damaged.

During the night, the Air Force reported the movement of groups of Russian drones, including in Odesa region.

ADDED AT 10:00. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper , said that the attack damaged power facilities and an administrative building. One private house was destroyed, at least five damaged.

The attack resulted in a power outage in several settlements in Odesa Oblast and one of Odesa's neighborhoods. Emergency repair works are ongoing. Heat and water supply has been restored.