Russia strikes three times in Zaporizhzhia: 13 houses damaged, three injured – photos, video

At least three strikes were registered in the regional center, a man and a woman were wounded

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia (Photo: Fedorov / Telegram)

Two people were wounded in a night attack by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia. About this reported ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration.

At 03:35, an air alert was declared in the city due to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft and the threat of using guided aerial bombs. Later, it became known about a series of explosions in the regional center.

According to Fedorov, at least three enemy strikes were carried out in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, garages and cars were set on fire and a residential building was damaged.

Later it became known that two people were wounded – a man and a woman.

ADDED AT 07:22. Number of victims increased up to three. Women aged 75 and 35 and a 46-year-old man visited the doctors.

13 houses were damaged – windows were smashed, balconies and loggias were destroyed.



