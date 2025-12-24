Russia strikes three times in Zaporizhzhia: 13 houses damaged, three injured – photos, video

Russia strikes three times in Zaporizhzhia: 13 houses damaged, three injured – photos, videosupplemented
Two people were wounded in a night attack by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia. About this reported ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration.
At 03:35, an air alert was declared in the city due to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft and the threat of using guided aerial bombs. Later, it became known about a series of explosions in the regional center.
According to Fedorov, at least three enemy strikes were carried out in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, garages and cars were set on fire and a residential building was damaged.
Later it became known that two people were wounded – a man and a woman.
ADDED AT 07:22. Number of victims increased up to three. Women aged 75 and 35 and a 46-year-old man visited the doctors.
13 houses were damaged – windows were smashed, balconies and loggias were destroyed.
- On Friday, December 19, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking the city twice. Four people were wounded in the attack, residential buildings and garages were damaged, and fires broke out in the city.
- december 23 Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and "shaheds". As a result of the strike on the power system, the de-energized zaporizhstal Iron and Steel Works.
Comments (0)