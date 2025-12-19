Enemy strikes twice in Zaporizhzhia: seven wounded – photos, video

The attack caused fires and destruction in the city

Attack on Zaporizhzhia (Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Facebook)

On Friday, December 19, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking the city twice. As a result of the attack, four people were wounded, residential buildings and garages were damaged, and fires broke out in the city. About reported ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration.

At 11:26 a.m., an air raid alert was issued. Subsequently, a warning was issued about the threat of guided aerial bombs being used in the city and Zaporizhzhia region.

Four civilians were wounded as a result of the hostile strike: women aged 36, 72 and 78 and a man aged 68.

The strikes damaged private houses and garages. Windows and doors were smashed in residential buildings, facades and roofs were damaged. Several fires were reported in the area.

ADDED at 14.55. Number of victims increased up to seven.

At the same time, Fedorov reportedthe Ukrainian media reported that another enemy attack on the city was carried out, one person was wounded.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia (Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Fedorov)

Zaporizhzhia, the aftermath of the attack (Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Fedorov)

Zaporizhzhia, the results of the attack (Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Fedorov)