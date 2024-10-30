Russian glide bomb hits apartment building in Kharkiv; child trapped in rubble – photos, video

The impact was recorded in the Saltivskyi district, reported Oleh Syniehubov

Consequences of the attack (Photo by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration)

On the evening of Wednesday, October 30, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with a glide bomb, confirmed Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Terekhov wrote that the bomb hit a multi-story building, resulting in injuries.

Syniehubov added that the glide bomb struck the fourth floor of an apartment building in the Saltivskyi district, with people possibly trapped under the rubble.

According to the regional head, a fire broke out at the impact site, heavily damaging an entire entrance of the building and nearby vehicles.

Rescue teams are conducting search operations and extinguishing the fire.

Updated at 11:17 p.m. Kyiv time. Syniehubov reported that, according to preliminary data, seven people were injured.

Updated at 11:25 p.m. Terekhov announced that the number of injured had risen to 12, with floors six to one of the nine-story building fully destroyed by the blast.

Updated at 11:33 p.m. The mayor wrote that 10 injured individuals were assessed, including two in critical condition – an 11-year-old child and a 22-year-old man. People are trapped on the upper floors, and rescue efforts are underway.

A child remains trapped under the rubble, with rescuers attempting to free them.

Updated at 11:42 p.m. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the attack.

"Our partners see what is happening daily. Under these conditions, every delayed decision from them means at least dozens, if not hundreds, more Russian bombs like this against Ukraine. Their decisions are our people's lives," stated the president, sharing video footage from the strike site.

Syniehubov reported that the number of injured had risen to 14, with at least three individuals trapped under the rubble, including a woman and a child.

Updated at 11:50 p.m. As of 11:48 p.m., Syniehubov reported, sharing photos, that the number of injured had increased to 17.

Updated at 12:10 a.m. Syniehubov announced that the number of injured had reached 19. The attackers likely used an FAB-500 bomb.

He added that the damage to the building is extensive, posing a risk of collapse.

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Kharkiv OVA