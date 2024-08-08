Russian glide bomb kills two brothers in Sumy Oblast

Russians launched an air strike on a school in the village of Mohrytsia

Rescuers (Illustrative photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On Thursday, August 8, Russian forces carried out an airstrike in the Sumy Oblast, killing two people, according to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Around 11:00 AM, the Russians launched an airstrike on the civilian infrastructure in the Yunakivka community of the Sumy District. The attack by the occupiers claimed the lives of a 6-year-old and a 23-year-old, who were brothers.

Law enforcement has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional homicide.

Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, clarified that the occupiers struck a school in the village of Mohrytsya with a glide bomb. The brothers were on the school grounds at the time of the airstrike.

