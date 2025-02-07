Russian guided aerial bomb hits apartment building in Sumy Oblast, killing three – photos

Search and rescue operation continues at the site of the enemy strike

Rescuer (Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

A Russian airstrike on Thursday targeted Sumy Oblast, resulting in fatalities, according to the regional military administration.

Late in the evening, a Russian aircraft launched three guided aerial bombs at the Myropillia community, striking a two-story apartment building. The attack destroyed the building, initially reported to have caused two fatalities, with bodies found during the clearing of debris.

Rescue and search operations continue at the site, with the possibility of more people trapped under the rubble.

In an update at 11:23 AM, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that three individuals had died as a result of the Russian attack.

The prosecutor's office specified that around 11:20 PM, the enemy dropped guided aerial bombs on the two-story building in Myropillia. Rescuers retrieved the bodies of three victims from the destroyed building's rubble.

Photo: UGP

Sumy Oblast faces daily attacks from Russia, including strikes from drones, guided aerial bombs, artillery, and mortar fire.

On January 4, 2025, a Russian airstrike hit a multi-story residential building in the village of Svesa, with children among the casualties.