Russian missile strike on Sumy: injured toll rises to 88 – photos

Among the wounded are 17 children, local authorities reported

Aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on central Sumy has risen to 74, the Sumy City Council reported.

As of 4:45 p.m. Kyiv time, the health department confirmed 74 casualties, including 13 children.

According to Sumy's infrastructure department, eight buildings have no gas supply, 18 lack hot water and heating, and six are without cold water.

The office of the Prosecutor General stated that at around 2:00 p.m., Russian forces launched, according to preliminary data, a missile strike on a densely populated residential area of Sumy. Multiple apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged.

The National Police specified that the blast wave caused extensive destruction, shattering windows and doors in high-rise buildings. Fires broke out in some apartments, and a local school sustained serious damage.

Updated at 6:57 p.m.: The number of injured in the missile strike on Sumy has risen to 88, the city council reported. Among them are 17 children.

Photo: Sumy City Council

