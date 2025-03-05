Russian missiles, drones strike Ukraine, impacting four oblasts

Most of the enemy UAVs were shot down or lost from radars, but damage was caused

Shahed (Illustrative photo: Pacific Press)

From the evening of March 4 into the early hours of March 5, Russia struck Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, one S-300 missile, and 181 drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

The attacks caused damage in four oblasts.

By 9:30 a.m., 115 Shahed drones and other UAVs were confirmed downed across Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.

55 enemy decoy drones were lost from radar with no harmful effects.

The assault impacted Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said drone strikes damaged the Boryspil district, breaking windows in 85 apartments across two buildings, 20 cars, two vans, a shop, a house, two warehouses, two hangars, a kindergarten, and a school.

No casualties were reported.

Photo: Kyiv OVA

Russia hit Odesa Oblast’s energy system for the fourth time in two weeks.

A Shahed drone also destroyed a Nova Poshta branch in Odesa Oblast.

Missiles struck industrial sites in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging several facilities, including one that caught fire but was extinguished.

Two five-story buildings had shattered windows, with no casualties reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast’s Donets village, Izyum district, Shahed debris fell in an open area, sparking a grass fire.

In Chuhuyiv district, debris landed in a forest between villages.

In Kharkiv city, a Shahed hit damaged warehouse windows, power lines, three cars, and a trolleybus depot, breaking glass in one bus, two trolleys, and buildings. No casualties were noted.

Photo: Oleg Sinegubov

Overnight into March 3, Russia attacked with 83 Shahed drones and decoys, affecting Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In Kharkiv’s suburbs, a strike on Feldman Ecopark killed several animals.

Into March 4, Russia launched 99 Shaheds and decoys, with impacts in three regions.