Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih results in fatalities, there may be people under rubble – photo

As a result of the attack, buildings, shops, a public catering establishment and cars were damaged

Consequences of the attack (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Overnight, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which two people died, reported the head of the district military administration Yevhen Sytnychenko.

According to his data, six people, including two children, sought psychological help. Bulldings, shops, a catering establishment and vehicles were damaged.

At the same time, the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that a missile had hit a civilian infrastructure building.

He noted that four people were injured and were hospitalized. According to Vilkul, five more people may be under the rubble.

"The rescue operation continues. All emergency, utility and medical services are working," the message reads.

Local Telegram channels write that the aggressor attacked the Aurora hotel and publish photos from the scene of the attack.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, reported that a man and a woman were killed in a missile attack on the hotel. Five more people were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in a serious condition, and a 37-year-old man is in a moderate condition. Three injured will be treated at home.

According to Lysak, the fate of two people is currently unknown. They may probably be under rubble.

On August 24, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk with an Iskander ballistic missile, hitting the hotel where the journalists were staying.

In the afternoon of August 25, Reuters reported that the victims were its journalists, one of whom was under the rubble at the time.

In the evening, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office confirmed that a member of the Reuters team, a Briton, had died.