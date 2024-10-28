Russians drop glide bomb on Kharkiv's Derzhprom building, several injured – photos

The Derzhprom building, a UNESCO-protected site, was struck by Russian forces

Consequences of the attack (Photo by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration)

On the evening of Monday, October 28, Russian airstrikes targeted Kharkiv, as reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, and head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to Terekhov, the strike hit central Kharkiv, sparking fires and causing smoke. Initial reports indicate five people were injured.

Syniehubov added that the attack damaged a medical facility and administrative buildings in the city's central area, leaving six people injured.

Updated at 10:00 p.m Kyiv time. Syniehubov reported that around 9:00 p.m., the occupiers launched strikes with glide bombs on the city center and an open area. Other impact locations are being identified.

The strike damaged an administrative building, destroying multiple floors and shattering hundreds of windows in administrative buildings, a regional hospital, and residential homes. Six people sustained mild to moderate injuries.

Updated at 10:50 p.m. Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, confirmed that the Derzhprom building, a UNESCO-protected architectural monument, was hit.

Updated at 11:05 p.m. Syniehubov confirmed a direct strike on Derzhprom, a national heritage building in the constructivist style, and shared photos of the damage.

Updated at 11:30 p.m. Terekhov reported that seven people were injured in the attack on the Derzhprom building.

