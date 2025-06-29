Russians hit a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region: one killed
On the morning of Sunday, June 29, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Kharkiv region. This was reported to by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, at about 08:30 a UAV hit a civilian car moving along the road in the direction of Prykolotne village, Kupyansk district.

A 60-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike. 59-year-old man sustains explosive wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for qualified medical care.

Map: DeepState
  • On June 27, it was reported that the UN concluded that Russians deliberately hit civilians with "lethal" short-range FPV drones, and that these incidents have increased over the past year.
