Russians launch missile attack on Chuguev: there are wounded
On the evening of Friday, June 27, the occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. This was reported to by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.
According to him, there are three known victims of the Russian attack. One is in serious condition, two others are in average condition.
Sinegubov emphasized that the number of victims may increase.
All wounded are provided with necessary medical care.
The head of the DIA added that all relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
- On May 29, the occupiers attacked the territory of a civilian enterprise in Chuhuiv with missiles.