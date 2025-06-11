In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked sappers during demining: one killed – photos

Two more rescuers were injured and hospitalized

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On Wednesday, June 11, in the Izium district of Kharkiv region, the occupiers attacked sappers with a drone, leaving one dead. This was reported to by State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Russians attack rescuers during demining of farmland in liberated territories of Izyum district.

The occupiers hit the working body of the MINEWOLF MV-370 demining machine with a drone when sappers were servicing it and checking its operation.

One sapper was killed in the attack. Two more of his colleagues were wounded and are now in hospital, doctors are fighting for their lives.

The State Emergency Service clarified that the deceased was Vasyl Belinsky, a 37-year-old mechanical engineer with the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response. He had been serving in the SES since 2023 and as a mechanical engineer since 2024.

Russia regularly attacks rescuers. On the night of June 5, occupants fired at rescuers who were extinguishing a fire in Sloviansk.

Three rescuers were killed in a massive combined attack by Russians on Kyiv on the night of June 6.