Russia cynically accused Ukrainian air defense of strikes on Kharkiv and Odessa

In fact, it is the Russian army that regularly fires missiles, KABs, UAVs, and other weapons at Ukraine.

Russian propaganda has spread a fake that the damage to a maternity hospital in Odessa and a residential building in Kharkiv is allegedly the result of the work of the Air Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

In fact, these statements are not only untrue, but also manipulative, notes the CPD, since it is the Russian army that regularly fires missiles, KABs, UAVs, and other weapons into the territory of Ukraine.

"Such statements by Russian propaganda are part of a conscious tactic of shifting responsibility. In this way, Russia seeks to deflect blame for the mass shelling and destruction of civilian objects," the CPD noted.

As a reminder, a Russian drone attack in Odessa on June 10 damaged and destroyed residential infrastructure, a maternity hospital, and an emergency medical station. Two people were also killed.