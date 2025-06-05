Russia attacks rescuers in Sloviansk who were extinguishing a fire from shelling, one wounded – photos

The wounded rescuer is currently in hospital

Damaged car (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 5, Russian troops again fired on rescuers who were fighting a fire, this time in the Donetsk region. This was reported to by in the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers come under enemy fire while extinguishing a fire from a previous shelling in Sloviansk.

The driver of the fire and rescue unit was injured and hospitalized. Fire tanker damaged.

The SES noted that the enemy's cynicism knows no bounds, but rescuers will continue to do their job despite this.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES