Russia attacks rescuers in Sloviansk who were extinguishing a fire from shelling, one wounded – photos
On the night of June 5, Russian troops again fired on rescuers who were fighting a fire, this time in the Donetsk region. This was reported to by in the State Emergency Service.
Rescuers come under enemy fire while extinguishing a fire from a previous shelling in Sloviansk.
The driver of the fire and rescue unit was injured and hospitalized. Fire tanker damaged.
The SES noted that the enemy's cynicism knows no bounds, but rescuers will continue to do their job despite this.
- on May 30, Russians targeted a SES unit in Nikopol with a drone. A fire station and a fire and rescue vehicle were damaged.
- On June 2, Russia launched a double attack on rescuers in Nikopol, with medics also coming under fire. Two civilian men were injured in the attack.
- On June 3, Russia hit a firefighters' vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region, it burned to the ground.