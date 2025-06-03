Russia strikes at firefighters' car in Zaporizhzhia region

Fedorov noted that the enemy attack was on the SES vehicle

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Russian occupants attacked the territory of one of the villages in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy hit a firefighters' car, , said the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

It is noted that the Russians struck the village twice. As a result of the attack, a fire truck burned down, which was extinguishing the fire at the time.

"It was her who was hit," Fedorov said.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The State Emergency Service confirmed, that rescuers who were extinguishing a fire in a village in Vasyliv district came under fire. The personnel were not injured, the fire truck was damaged.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES