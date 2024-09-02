Russians hit Kharkiv and Ruska Lozova with guided bombs: eight injured

The attack hit a densely populated residential area in Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov said

Attack on Kharkiv (Illustrative photo by the National Police of Ukraine)

On Monday afternoon, September 2, Russian military forces struck Kharkiv and the village of Ruska Lozova, resulting in civilian casualties, as was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

In Ruska Lozova, a private house was damaged by a guided aerial bomb. One person was injured.

Additionally, the occupiers struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Five people are known to have been injured. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance. There are garage fires.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said the attack hit a densely populated residential area

He added that garages were on fire at the site of one of the impacts, windows were shattered in nearby buildings, and a heating main was damaged. The sites of the enemy KAB strikes are being inspected.

UPDATED AT 17:00. Syniehubov reported that two enemy glide bombs hit a garage cooperative located near residential buildings in Kyivskyi district. There is a fire. There are no casualties.

In addition, a hit was recorded on the territory of an educational institution.

There are seven known casualties. A 60-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man are in serious condition. Five more women are in moderate condition, Syniehubov wrote.

