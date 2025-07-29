Russians shell a village in Kharkiv region with rocket artillery, killing five people

Russians shell a village in Kharkiv region with rocket artillery, killing five peoplesupplemented
On Tuesday, July 29, the occupiers fired a multiple rocket launcher system at the Kharkiv region, killing five people. About this said the press service of the National Police.
At about 10:38, Russian troops struck, probably with MLRS, at Novoplatonivka village of Borivka territorial community in Izium district.
As a result of the enemy attack, a local store caught fire.
According to preliminary information, the attack killed five civilians and injured three others with varying degrees of severity.
Information about the five deceased confirmed and the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.
- Russia shells Kharkiv region daily with various types of weapons. On July 15, the occupiers massively attacked Kharkiv with drones.
- On July 23, the whole the family died as a result of a Russian air strike on the Izium district.
- On July 25, the Russians attacked guided aerial bomb on a medical facility in Kharkiv. 17 people were injured.
