Russians shell a village in Kharkiv region with rocket artillery, killing five people

Local shop in Novoplatonivka caught fire as a result of an enemy attack

On Tuesday, July 29, the occupiers fired a multiple rocket launcher system at the Kharkiv region, killing five people. About this said the press service of the National Police.

At about 10:38, Russian troops struck, probably with MLRS, at Novoplatonivka village of Borivka territorial community in Izium district.

As a result of the enemy attack, a local store caught fire.

According to preliminary information, the attack killed five civilians and injured three others with varying degrees of severity.

Information about the five deceased confirmed and the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.