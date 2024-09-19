Russians strike geriatric center in Sumy: one killed, several injured - photos

Over 200 elderly people were in the facility during the occupiers' attack

Consequences of the attack (Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On September 19, Russians struck the regional geriatric center in Sumy, as was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh.

As a result of the strike, one person was killed and nine others were injured. The head of the Regional Military Administration added that some of the victims are in serious condition.

According to him, over 200 elderly people were in the nursing home during the occupiers' attack, 87 of whom required assistance. Artyukh noted that the evacuation of people to other facilities is currently underway.

To help the victims, a headquarters has been set up on the spot.

UPDATE AT 6:10 p.m. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the technical and fifth floors of the nursing home were partially destroyed. 147 people were evacuated from the building.

There are no people under the rubble. One person died, and 12 others were injured.

UPDATE AT 7:05 p.m. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the occupiers struck the geriatric nursing home in Sumy around 15:40. There were over 200 patients and 60 staff members present.

The occupiers also dropped another glide bomb on a garage cooperative. 15 garages and 10 cars were damaged.

Law enforcement officers have begun a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

