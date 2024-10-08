Russians strike Kharkiv with glide bombs: casualties reported

Preliminary reports indicate the Russians used six glide bombs

Kharkiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On Tuesday evening, October 8, Russians struck Kharkiv with a glide bomb, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Terekhov reported that the occupiers hit a multi-story building in the Kyivskyi district with a guided bomb.

"According to preliminary information, one person was killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv. The information is being clarified," the city mayor reported.

Meanwhile, Syniehubov added that, according to preliminary data, there are injured, without specifying their number.

At 4:52 PM Kyiv time, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a glide bomb heading towards Kharkiv. At 5:11 PM, the military reported a repeated launch towards the region.

At 4:18 PM, Terekhov reported that two deaths were known.

UPDATED AT 5:35 PM. Syniehubov reported that the occupiers hit open areas, using four glide bombs.

The deceased were a civilian man and a woman. They were outside at the time of the attack. At least three people were injured.

UPDATED AT 6:45 PM. Syniehubov reported that Russians launched six glide bombs at the Kharkiv Oblast. The locations of five strikes have been identified. One bomb hit an open area in the Saltivskyi district, killing a 70-year-old man and a woman. Two others were injured. Preliminary reports indicate the use of a FAB-500 bomb.

Another bomb struck the village of Cherkaska Lozova, with no casualties reported. Three more bombs hit suburban areas around Kharkiv. The location of one strike is still being verified.

According to Terekhov, 15 apartment buildings in the Saltivskyi district were damaged.