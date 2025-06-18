SBU announced the detention of five saboteurs who acted against the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrzaliznytsia – photo

The detainees are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

One of the detainees (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police reported the detention of five Ukrainians who, at the behest of Russia, committed arson and engaged in sabotage in various regions of Ukraine.

The suspects operated in the Ternopil, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions.

Thus, a 36-year-old local resident was detained in Zaporizhia, suspected of setting fire to three Defense Forces SUVs that were undergoing maintenance after completing tasks on the southern front.

Two residents of the village of Husyatyn were detained in the Ternopil region, suspected of setting fire to a crossover belonging to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A 25-year-old local resident was detained in Kharkiv, suspected of setting fire to a relay cabinet of a Ukrzaliznytsia signaling installation.

A local resident has been detained in Kyiv, suspected of preparing to derail a freight train. According to the SBU, he was caught "red-handed" while planning a sabotage operation, for which he was supposed to install a brake stopper on the track.

According to the investigation, all of the suspects were recruited by Russia through Telegram channels in search of quick money. During the searches, evidence of collaboration with the enemy was seized from all of the suspects.

Currently, everyone has been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: sabotage committed under martial law and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period.

