A minor contacted the SBU chatbot "Burn the FSB" and reported the occupiers' intentions to recruit her

Law enforcement officers prevented a terrorist attack in a crowded place in Ivano-Frankivsk, which was to be carried out by a minor commissioned by Russian special services. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

The occupiers offered a 15-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk to make an explosive device for a monetary reward. According to the Russians' instructions, she was to "reinforce" the explosive with nuts and hide it in a thermos.

The terrorist attack was prevented due to the fact that the girl timely reported the assignment and cooperated with law enforcement officers, who simultaneously coordinated her actions.

The SBU clarified that the minor turned to the SBU chatbot "Burn the FSB" and reported the occupiers' intentions to recruit her to commit a terrorist attack.

She performed the task of a "curator" in a rented apartment in order not to arouse unnecessary suspicion. Later, according to clear instructions, the minor was to hide the explosives in a thermos and take them to a crowded place in a city park.

Law enforcement officers found that during the transportation of the explosives, a representative of the Russian special service tried to remotely activate the device to cause a deadly terrorist attack and eliminate the "performer". Technical changes made to the explosive device in advance made it impossible to detonate it.

After the failed mission, the "curator" blackmailed the minor and demanded that she fix the explosive device and take it to the city center.

Russian agents who tried to recruit a minor are identified as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings under the article on war crimes.

