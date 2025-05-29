The SBU and the National Police have exposed four new schemes for "evaders" in Kyiv and other regions

The cost of the fictitious documents granting the right to deferment from mobilization was up to $16,000.

Arrest of the suspect (Photo: National Police)

The Security Service and the National Police have uncovered four mobilization evasion schemes in different regions of Ukraine. As a result of comprehensive measures, nine people suspected of organizing the schemes and one of their "clients" were detained, the SBU reports .

According to law enforcement officials, the suspects operated in Kyiv, Transcarpathia, as well as in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.

Thus, a 40-year-old local resident was detained in Kyiv, who, according to the SBU, issued a false medical certificate to the customer stating that his wife had a serious illness.

Subsequently, officials from one of the district state administrations in Kyiv issued the man a certificate stating that he was allegedly constantly caring for a sick woman.

As noted by the SBU, in this case, suspicion was placed not only on the organizer, but also on the person who ordered the false certificate about his sick wife, a 28-year-old Kyiv resident.

Information about the possible involvement of officials of the Regional State Administration and the Department of State Registration of Civil Status Acts in the transactions is currently being verified.

The investigation found that the senior suspect also planned to issue fake documents for men to obtain a deferral under a different scheme. In particular, he sought out single mothers and offered them to register paternity for his clients so that they would receive the status of having many children.

A judge's assistant has been detained in Transcarpathia, who, according to the SBU, helped men of draft age obtain deferrals from mobilization under the guise of single parents. To do this, the official drew up fake divorces and court decisions on raising a child by a conscripted father.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the SBU military counterintelligence has detained five local residents at once. The suspects are suspected of selling men fictitious medical certificates stating that close relatives who needed care were incapacitated.

According to the SBU, the organizers of the scheme involved the secretary of the chief physician of a city medical institution in illegal activities, who signed forged documents for colleagues.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers have detained two people. One of them, a 27-year-old resident of Rava-Ruska, is suspected of selling fake medical reports to men stating that their wives have serious illnesses that require treatment abroad.

According to the investigation, the man used personal connections at a local oncology hospital to produce fake documents.

Another person involved, according to the SBU, helped conscripts to go abroad under the guise of drivers of international cargo flights.

As law enforcement officials noted, the cost of document forgery services ranged from $6,000 to $16,000.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by an organized group (Part 3 of Article 332); obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 1 of Article 114-1) and abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2).

The suspects are in custody. They face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.