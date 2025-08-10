Three people killed in explosions at sea in Odesa region

Two men and a woman were fatally injured while swimming as a result of explosions of unknown objects

The sea (Illustrative photo: Depositphoto)

In Odesa region, police are investigating the deaths of three people as a result of the explosion of unknown objects in the sea. This was reported to by the press service of the National Police.

According to law enforcement, on Sunday, August 10, three vacationers – a woman and two men – were killed by two explosions of unknown objects while swimming.

The incident occurred in the Carolino-Buhazka community of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. Police, explosives experts and rescuers are currently working there.

Law enforcers called on residents and visitors of Odesa region to strictly follow the rules of martial law: do not go to the beach areas of the Black Sea coast, access to which is prohibited.

The head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, clarified that one man was killed in Karolino-Buhaz, and another man and woman were killed in Zatoka. He confirmed that the people exploded while swimming in areas prohibited for recreation.

The head of the UMA reminded that there are 32 officially functioning safe swimming areas in the region: 30 in Odesa, one each in Chornomorsk and Prymorske in Izmail district.

Photo: National Police

On July 23, an explosion occurred on a dredger ship in the Danube Delta in Odesa region. The explosion killed three employees of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.