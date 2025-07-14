Russian attack drones attack Dnipropetrovs'k region: three people, including children, are wounded

New Russian drone attack has consequences in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts

Consequences in Dniprovskyi district (Photo: Lysak's Telegram channel)

On the night of July 14, Russia once again struck Ukraine with "shaheds," in particular, there were strikes in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, which resulted in injuries and fires. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

According to preliminary information, 10 drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovs'k region, but there were hits in two districts.

Three people were injured in Dniprovsky district. These are two 13-year-old girls (in moderate condition) and a 51-year-old man ("serious").

Three houses, two garages, four outbuildings and a forest caught fire. Seven cars were destroyed and four more damaged.

A fire also broke out in Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure damaged.