Russian attack drones attack Dnipropetrovs'k region: three people, including children, are wounded
On the night of July 14, Russia once again struck Ukraine with "shaheds," in particular, there were strikes in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, which resulted in injuries and fires. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.
According to preliminary information, 10 drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovs'k region, but there were hits in two districts.
Three people were injured in Dniprovsky district. These are two 13-year-old girls (in moderate condition) and a 51-year-old man ("serious").
Three houses, two garages, four outbuildings and a forest caught fire. Seven cars were destroyed and four more damaged.
A fire also broke out in Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure damaged.
- Russia regularly attacks Ukrainian cities and villages with Shaheds and other drones.
- Ukraine uses interceptor drones against them - this week they shot down hundreds of Russian UAVs.
