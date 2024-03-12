Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih, apartment building on fire, casualties and 36 injured reported – photos

An explosion was heard in the city, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the movement of a Russian air-launched missile

Photo: Telegram channel of Serhii Lysak

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an explosion was heard on the evening of March 12, resulting in a fire in an apartment building that killed three people and injured 36, according to the head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak.

He wrote that all information was being clarified and an air raid alert was in effect in the region (it was announced at 18:09).

At 18:35, the Air Force warned of the movement of a guided air-launched missile, possibly a Kh-59, towards Kryvyi Rih.

UPDATED AT 19:25. Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak published a photo of the consequences of the Russian attack.

"A strike by the Russians on an apartment building. Rare monsters," he wrote.

Photo – Yermak's Telegram

UPDATED AT 19:30. The head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, reported that as a result of the enemy attack, two people were preliminarily killed. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

UPDATED AT 19:43. Lysak reported that doctors have already admitted more than 30 people injured as a result of the Russian attack. Five people are in the operating room in serious condition, including a child.

Photo – Lysak's Telegram

Photo – Telegram Lysaka

Photo – Telegram Lysaka

UPDATED AT 20:12. Four children were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, Lysak reported. A total of 33 victims are already known. He wrote that two buildings are on fire in the city – a five- and a nine-story building.

The missile hit the roof of a five-story building in the Metalurhiinyi District of the city, wrote the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video from the scene of the Russian missile attack. He reported that people are being searched under the rubble, the work will continue "as long as necessary."

UPDATED AT 20:45. Three people were killed, Lysak reported. The number of injured has also increased – currently, 36 are known, including seven children.

UPDATED AT 21:20. As of now, 10 children have been reported injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih. In total, there are 38 wounded individuals.