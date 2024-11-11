Woman's body recovered after Kryvyi Rih missile strike

Officials say three children may still be trapped under rubble

Consequences of the attack (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

The body of a woman was recovered from the ruins of a five-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih, struck by a Russian ballistic missile on the morning of November 11, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, and Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"A woman's body has been recovered," Vilkul wrote.

Lysak confirmed the recovery and noted that it was the first fatality from the morning attack. "Our deepest condolences to the family," he added.

He also stated that three children are likely still trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

On the morning of November 11, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the attack, 14 people were injured. Local authorities reported that three children and a woman were under the rubble.

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS