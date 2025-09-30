Ukrainian soldiers hit two Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek multiple launch rocket systems. This was reported by the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles".

Achilles crews hit two "legendary" Russian systems in the Kupyansk sector.

The occupiers are using this flamethrower system to shell both the positions of the Defense Forces and Ukrainian settlements in order to destroy and break through them.

REFERENCE TOS-1A Solntsepek is a legend of Russian propaganda. It fires thermobaric ammunition in a volley of 24 shells that can cover an area of 200x200 meters. The Ukrainian military also has several of these systems in service, which were captured during the battles against the Russians. Throughout the war, Solntsepeks were repeatedly destroyed by the Defense Forces.