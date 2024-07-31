On the morning of July 31, Russia attacked Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv Oblast, killing one woman and injuring a child. This was the family of a firefighter from the State Emergency Service, who had to respond to a call at his own home, rescue workers reported.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote that around 10:10 AM, the occupiers struck the town of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district with glide bombs.

As a result of the attack, a residential building caught fire. Another house at a different address was damaged.

A woman died, and her 10-year-old son sustained burn injuries and was hospitalized.

"The worst thing for a rescuer is to respond to a call at his home... Unfortunately, this happened to a firefighter from the Kharkiv Oblast State Emergency Service: the man arrived to extinguish a fire after a massive airstrike on the town of Velykyi Burluk, only to find himself in the ruins of his own house...", the rescuers reported.

The deceased wife of the firefighter was 37 years old.



