40% of citizens consider Ukraine a "hopelessly corrupt" country – KIIS poll
In 2025, 40% of citizens consider Ukraine to be a "hopelessly corrupt" country. At the same time, the number of Ukrainians who are more optimistic about the fight against corruption has increased, as evidenced by survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
However, the result is still lower than in the 2023 polls.
As of September 1, 2024, the number of Ukrainians who were optimistic about the fight against corruption was 48%. This is nine percent less than in 2023 – 59%.
As of the beginning of October 2025, 56% of Ukrainians believe that there are real attempts to fight corruption. 40% of citizens consider the country "hopelessly corrupt". In previous years, this figure ranged from 36% to 47%.
"That is, between 2024 and 2025, the perception improved, although the indicators remain slightly worse than in 2023," the survey concluded.
- As of October 3, a poll showed that 71% of Ukrainians believe that corruption in the country has increased since the start of the full-scale war.
- On October 9, a KIIS poll showed that 54% of Ukrainians are strongly against any territorial concessions.
