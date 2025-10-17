40% of citizens consider Ukraine a "hopelessly corrupt" country – KIIS poll

In 2025, the number of Ukrainians who are optimistic about fighting corruption increased

Corruption (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In 2025, 40% of citizens consider Ukraine to be a "hopelessly corrupt" country. At the same time, the number of Ukrainians who are more optimistic about the fight against corruption has increased, as evidenced by survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

However, the result is still lower than in the 2023 polls.

As of September 1, 2024, the number of Ukrainians who were optimistic about the fight against corruption was 48%. This is nine percent less than in 2023 – 59%.

As of the beginning of October 2025, 56% of Ukrainians believe that there are real attempts to fight corruption. 40% of citizens consider the country "hopelessly corrupt". In previous years, this figure ranged from 36% to 47%.

"That is, between 2024 and 2025, the perception improved, although the indicators remain slightly worse than in 2023," the survey concluded.

Reference:. The telephone survey was conducted at the initiative of KIIS between September 19 and October 5. It was possible to interview 1,008 respondents aged 18 and older who live in the government-controlled area. The statistical error usually did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%. But in wartime it can be higher .