Blackout charts, The Bachelor, Squid Game 2: what Ukrainians googled most often in 2025

Ukrainians were also interested in what "TRO", "white leak", "military oath" and "NABU" are

In 2025, Ukrainians were most interested in the "power outage schedule", the TV project "The Bachelor 2025" and the second season of "The Squid Game". About this testify data from a study of search engine queries.

In the category "Personality", the leader in terms of interest was the boxer Oleksandr Usyk. People also often searched for information about the actor and new "bachelor" Taras Tsymbalyuk, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko and the first lady of the United States Melania Trump.

In the category "Losses", the most searched for were blogger Anna Zhuk, politician Andriy Parubiy, actor Roman Popov and rock musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Among the films, the most frequently asked about was the fantasy action movie The Gorge. The second and third places were taken by the gothic horror film Nosferatu and the drama Good Girl Bad Girl. The top ten includes a movie based on the popular computer game "Minecraft", "Anora" and a new version of the movie about Dracula.

The leader in the TV series category is the second season of The Squid Game. The top list also includes the new season of Veep, the British crime drama Gangsterland, Ukrainian series Reverse Direction, House of Fortune and Love and Fire, Turkish series Faraway City and Spanish series Billionaire's Bunker.

In the category of purchases, the most popular toy was the Labubu. Ukrainians also asked about purchasing pickup trucks for the Armed Forces, women's military uniforms, and EcoFlow charging stations.

In 2025, Ukrainian users most often tried to find out the meaning of the terms "white ticket", "NABU", "mobilization order" and "life contract".

Full list of popular queries in 2025

The most popular requests of the year:

Schedule of power outages The Bachelor 2025 Squid game 2 Labubu Usyk Dubois Venzday season 2 Gorge Gangsterland Eurovision 2025 NABU

The person to whom interest grew the most:

Oleksandr Usyk Taras Tsymbalyuk Yulia Sviridenko Timur Mindich Max Korzh Melania Trump Lesya Nikitiuk Konstantin Temlyak Gennady Trukhanov Joseph Parker

Gone forever:

Anna Zhuk Andriy Parubiy Roman Popov Ozzy Osbourne Maxim Nelipa Yevhenia Dobrovolska Tigran Keosayan Charlie Kirk Yuriy Nikolayev Hulk Hogan

Question: "What is it?"

White ticket NABU Mobilization order Contract for life care TRO Vacation at the expense of the service Military oath Social support for veterans Military accounting Customs clearance at the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Purchase:

Labubu Pickup truck for the Armed Forces of Ukraine IPhone 17 Women's military uniform Beautiful embroidery Ecoflo Drohobych salt Military bonds Currency in the bank Generator

The movie:

Gorge Nosferatu The good bad girl Minecraft Anora Dracula 2025 Our fault Miki 17 Lilo and Stitch 28 years later

Series of the Year:

Squid game season 2 Venzday season 2 Gangsterland Reverse direction House of Luck season 6 Ginny and Georgia Day of the jackal A distant city Love and flame Billionaires' bunker

