For more than three years, Russia has killed 274 prisoners of war. Only two occupiers have been sentenced to prison

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has killed 274 Ukrainian prisoners of war, and only two occupiers have been sentenced. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in response to a request LIGA.net.

A total of 78 criminal proceedings have been initiated over these war crimes, as the killing of prisoners of war violates Article Three of the Geneva Convention and is considered a crime. A separate proceeding is also underway regarding the execution of 49 more prisoners of war, held by the enemy in the temporarily occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region.

The killings and executions of Ukrainian servicemen by the enemy were recorded both on the territory of Ukraine (Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions) and in the Kursk region of Russia.

As of July 17, eight Russian servicemen were suspected of committing war crimes. Four indictments against four Russians have already been sent to court. Only two Russian occupiers have received actual sentences and have been convicted, and the trial of another is ongoing.

Ukrainian Law Enforcement Manages to Identify Two Russian Army Servicemen Who Could Have Executed Ukrainian Prisoners of War.

In particular, an act against a rifleman of the third motorized rifle platoon of the 10th company of the third battalion of the 132nd separate motorized rifle brigade has already been sent to court. It has been established that he shot prisoners of war Yudakov and Pshebyshevsky on August 19, 2024 in Toretsk.

The second indictment was filed against a rifleman of the first company of the marines of the first battalion of the 40th separate brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet. He is accused of having shot two captured members of the Defense Forces, Kondratyuk and Lyapota, together with unidentified military personnel, on January 9, 2025. It happened near the village of Guevo, Kursk region.